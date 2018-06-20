Two Filipino fishermen were rescued by a crew of a Taiwan-flagged fishing vessel off the waters of Batanes last Sunday.

Lt. Col. Isagani Nato, Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Northern Luzon Command (NOLCOM) spokesman, said the rescued Filipino fishermen were Gilbert Dacaya, 18, and Romnick Rivera, 17, both residents of Brgy. Minabel Camiguin Island, Cagayan Valley.

He said based on initial report the two “went on a fishing venture at the waters northeast of Camiguin Island last June 11, 2018 (Monday) but they encountered an engine trouble causing them to drift towards northeast of Mavulis Island (Yami Island).”

Nato said the two Filipino fishermen were rescued by a Taiwan-flagged fishing vessel Jiun Fu Xing (CT3-6205) at 75 nautical miles northeast of Batanes on June 17, 2018 (Sunday).

“Accordingly, the rescued fishermen were consequently transferred to a Taiwan Coast Guard Cutter “Taitung” (CGC-133) for turn-over at sea to the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) station Batanes of the Area Task Force ? (ATF) North two nautical miles off Batan Island,” he said.

“The turnover transpired at 6:00 in the morning yesterday, June 18, 2018 (Monday) between the Taiwan CGC-133 and M/B Cape Paro used by the PCG after meeting at the rendezvous area,” he added.

Nato said after the PCG vessel arrived at Basco Port, the two Filipino fishermen were subsequently brought to Basco General Hospital to undergo medical check-up after staying afloat at the open sea for seven days. Robina Asido/DMS