Malacanang admitted on Tuesday many Filipinos were opposed on the decision of the Supreme Court finally ousting Maria Lourdes Sereno as chief justice, but they have to "succumb" to it.

In a press briefing in Cotabato City, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said President Rodrigo Duterte is now waiting for a shortlist from the Judicial and Bar Council as to Sereno's replacement.

"There's already a decision on the motion for reconsideration of former Chief Justice Lourdes Sereno. Her motion was junked. Our President (Rodrigo Duterte) respects that, that decision will be implemented by the President," he said, adding that it is the job of the President to enforce the law and the decision of the Supreme Court.

"I know, the Palace knows that many will opose or against the decision, but under our system of democracy, the Supreme Court is the final arbiter of all legal controversies," Roque explained.

"So like it or hate it, we have to succumb to the decision of the Supreme Court," he added.

He said the decision of the high court is now final and executory.

Roque said Duterte is asking the Filipinos to be united again as the Supreme Court's decision against Sereno was clear.

"Meilou Sereno's being a chief justice has ended. We wish her good luck in her everyday life as a private citizen," he said.

Sereno was ousted via a quo warranto petition filed by Solicitor General Jose Calida before the high court. Calida asked the court to declare Sereno's appointment as chief magistrate null and void for her failure to fully comply with the requirements of submitting all copies of her statements of assets, liabilities and net worth with the JBC when she applied for the position.

Some quarters have said Sereno should be removed from her post through impeachment as provided by the Constitution.

Sereno, on the other hand, accused Duterte of being behind her ouster. Duterte, however, denied this although he admitted of considering Sereno as his enemy.

As to Sereno's replacement, Roque said the process with the JBC will be followed.

He said Duterte will choose from the shortlist that will be submitted by the JBC.

"So, we don't have any idea as to who will be included in the shortlist to be submitted to the president from which list he would choose the next chief justice of the Republic," he said. Celerina Monte/DMS