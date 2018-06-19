A pregnant woman died while a child was wounded in an explosion in Maguindanao Saturday and the military is investigating if the explosion came from them or the enemy.

Lt. Col. Harold Cabunoc, commander of the Army’s 33rd Infantry Brigade which is operating against a bandit group in Maguindanao, said Monday there was an explosion in the vicinity of Lower Idtig, General Salipada Pendatun town.

“What we have proven so far is that there is an explosion someone died (allegedly a woman who is four months pregnant) and a child was wounded,” he said.

Cabunoc said the military is investigating the incident.

“It is still being investigated so the fire base involved was on hold pending the investigation,” he said.

“There was a crater there. Apparently it’s from (an explosive with) a high caliber or a big bomb so I reported it to Gen. (Cirilito) Sobejana (commander of the 6th Infantry Division) and I called up all the firebase to hold all succeeding fire mission because someone complained about an explosion,” he added.

Cabunoc said based on the initial information, the victim was planting rice when the explosion occurred in their area which is about four kilometers away from the target enemy position of the military.

“The (explosive that was used) during that time, because the target is about five kilometers from the firebase is charge 5, so it will not reach to nine kilometers,” he said.

Cabunoc noted the explosion site is about 9.4 km away from the firebase of the military.

“We could not ascertain if the bomb came from us because that is four kilometers away,” he said. Robina Asido/DMS