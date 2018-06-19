Five alleged terrorist were killed as the military encountered remnants of Maute/ISIS group in Lanao del Sur on Sunday.

Col. Romeo Brawner, spokesman of Joint Task Force Ranao, said Monday the military are verifying reports five terrorists were killed during an airstrike by government forces against the Maute/ISIS group in Brgy. Wago, Taburan, Lanao Del Sur around 9 am Sunday.

“As of now, there are reports indicating that five members of the Maute-ISIS group led by Owayda Benito Marohombsar alias Abu Dar, have been killed. The military is still verifying these reports,” he said.

“Yes, their encampment was directly hit. That is why there are reports that five were killed but we need body count so we are trying to verify,” he added.

Brawner said the military used OV10 and helicopter gunships against around 40 Maute/ISIS group members, including Abu Dar.

He said Abu Dar is one of the terrorist leaders who planned the attack in Marawi City last year.

“We cannot yet say that he replaced Hapilon but among the 10 leaders who planned (the Marawi siege), (remember) the video shows that they are planning. There are 10 leaders there, and Abu Dar is the only one left alive. The nine others were all dead, so he is standing as the de facto leader, but there is no recognition he is now the emir (of ISIS in Southeast Asia) or the one who replaces Isnilon Hapilon,” Brawner said.

“He is the remaining leader of the Maute/ISIS group,” he added.

Brawner said the encounter “was the result of months-long intelligence operations as well as the cooperation of the local government and the citizens.”

“The AFP is now securing and assisting the Internally Displaced Persons at the evacuation centers,” he said.

“We are asking the public to stay calm. The 103rd Infantry Brigade is making sure that the hostilities will not extend beyond the mountainous areas of Tubaran and Pagayawan of Lanao del Sur,” he added. Robina Asido/DMS