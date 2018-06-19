Malacanang does not see the need to hold the peace talks with the communist rebels abroad anymore.

In a press briefing Monday, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said President Rodrigo Duterte wants the talks to be in the Philippines and necessary communication with Norway, the third party facilitator between the government and the communist National Democratic Front, will be made.

"Well, whatever process needs to be undertaken will be undertaken. But the president has emphasized that this is a talk between Filipinos, should be held in the Philippines. There's no need to go abroad to talk about peace because all of us are Filipinos," he said when asked about Norway's role in the peace process.

Communist Party of the Philippines founder Jose Maria Sison has accused the Duterte administration of not being serious in the peace process after the government decided to cancel the supposed resumption of the formal peace talks on June 28.

Presidential Adviser Jesus Dureza has said the government needs further consultations with the public regarding the peace process with the Reds for Duterte's decision to cancel the talks.

Roque said Duterte "is dead serious" about the peace negotiations with the Maoist group.

"He has already asked the Department of Justice to file the necessary motions in court to set free individuals who will be participating in the talks and I think that is the best evidence of good faith on the part of the government," he said.

"Of course there’s information that these individuals cannot be located anymore even if they did not leave the country for Oslo, Norway. But nonetheless the president says he will give the process a chance which I declared as of the last press briefing that we had," Roque added.

In holding the peace talks in the Philippines, he reiterated the president's assurance on the safety of Sison should he decide to come home and the readiness of the government to shoulder the expenses here.

Asked who will facilitate the peace process if it will be held in the country, he said, "We have a panel and they have the authority to fix the logistics."

"But you know any party who wants to help and who’s been involved in the process can help ‘no. But the point of the President is, he can't understand why the talks need to be held abroad," he added.

Norway has been facilitating the peace talks between the government and the NDF, the political wing of the CPP-New People's Army, for decades.

Roque distanced his office from the supposed agreement signed by both parties for the ceasefire agreement and the resumption of the peace talks this month, which the communist group released to the public.

"I cannot comment on any document not released officially by the Philippine government," he said.

"I have not seen the document and as far as I am concerned, we still have to subject (these) to authentication and vetting, which is our practice in the Office of the Presidential Spokesperson," he added. Celerina Monte/DMS