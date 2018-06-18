A member of Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) was killed in a pursuit encounter with the military following an earlier firefight in Sulu on Saturday.

Lt. Col. Gerry Besana, public affairs officer of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Western Mindanao Command, said the troops of Joint Task Force Sulu were conducting combat operations when they encountered around 40 Abu Sayyaf members, led by Hajaan Sawadjaan at the vicinity of Sitio Sailih of Barangay Panglayahan in Patikul, around 3:20pm.

“Exchange of fire lasted for 35 minutes with no reported casualty among the government forces,” he said.

“Improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and personal belongings of the bandits were also recovered at the encounter site,” Besana added.

Besana said during the pursuit operation government forces killed an Abu Sayyaf member within the same barangay around 6:20pm.

Brigadier General Divino Rey Pabayo, Joint Task Force Sulu commander, said the combat operation was conducted in response to the reported presence of the terrorist groups. DMS