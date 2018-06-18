Bagong Alyansang Makabayan (Bayan) belies the government claim that “no progress has come from negotiations held overseas.”

“The recently disclosed signed agreements on the resumption of formal peace talks and the stand down pact between the armed forces of the GRP and NDFP shows the seriousness and readiness of both panels to pursue a just peace,” Renato Reyes Jr., Bayan secretary general said in a statement issued Sunday.

“The initial signed agreements show great progress and could lead to even greater progress if the formal talks will be held as scheduled in Norway since this will lead to the signing of an interim peace agreement,” he added.

In a television interview, Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III, chief negotiator of Philippine Peace Panel, confirmed there was a stand down agreement signed between the government and the CPP-NPA-NDF earlier this month.

“During our last back channel about one and half weeks ago we succeeded in getting the NDF to agree to stand down agreement, and there was in fact a signing of the stand down agreement which is a lower level of ceasefire…,” he said.

“It will take effect upon announcement by both panels on June 21 which is one week before the formal resumption on June 28…,” he added.

But on Thursday, President Rodrigo Duterte said he was not yet ready to resume formal peace talks with the communist rebels.

"So, I'm talking to ( Communist Party of the Philippines founding chairman Jose Maria) Sison, he said June. No, I'm not ready for that. I need a few more time," Duterte said in a speech during the mass oath-taking of newly-elected barangay captains in Sta. Rosa, Laguna.

Prior to Duterte's speech, Presidential Adviser on the Peace Process Jesus Dureza said Duterte canceled the supposed resumption of the formal peace talks this month.

Reyes questioned the government’s decision to suddenly back out on the peace process.

“The big question now is why is the Duterte government suddenly backing out, and undermining the work of its own peace panel? Why impose a new condition of holding talks in the Philippines knowing fully well that this will be rejected by the other side? Why claim that talks in a foreign neutral venue have not yielded results when facts and signed agreements show otherwise?,” he said.

“Is the regime now throwing a monkey wrench in the entire negotiations? Why would the AFP ( Armed Forces of the Philippines) cast doubts on or reject a stand down agreement? Is it because the militarists want to continue the reign of terror, forced displacements and attacks on communities done in the name of fighting insurgency?,” he added.

It can be recalled that Duterte said he wanted peace talks to be held in the Philippines.

Last month, AFP Chief of Staff Gen. Carlito Galvez also emphasized the importance of holding the peace negotiation in the country.

“It is much better if (peace talks) will be here, because our problem is in the local (areas). ,” he said. Robina Asido/DMS