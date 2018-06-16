A man alleged to have shot and killed a priest in Nueva Ecijia was arrested by authorities in the province on Thursday.

In a report Friday, Chief Supt. Amador Corpus, Central Luzon regional police director, said arrested was Adell Roll Milan, 26.

Corpus said Milan was arrested by the Special Investigation Task Group (SITG) in Brgy Malapit, San Isidro around 6:30 pm.

“Suspect was positively identified and pinpointed by the witness as the gunman that killed Fr. (Richmond) Nilo,” he said.

Carpus said authorities are preparing to file appropriate charges against the suspect while the special task group are conducting follow-up operations to arrest other suspects.

It can be recalled that Nilo was about to celebrate a 6 pm mass when he was killed inside the chapel at Brgy. Mayamot in Zaragosa town last Sunday. Robina Asido/DMS