President Rodrigo Duterte greeted Filipino Muslims Friday on the occasion of Eid'l Fitr, or end of Ramadan, as he hoped the month-long fasting has reawakened their kindness as the country faces the problem of violent extremism.

In his message, Duterte said he joins Muslims as they mark the end of Ramadan and reaffirm their commitment to self-purification and jubilation.

"We collectively observe this event to praise Allah in thanksgiving for providing our nation the strength to endure the challenges of misguided ideologies, terrorism and violent extremism," he said.

"I trust that the sacrifice of Muslim Filipinos during their month-long fasting has rekindled their faith and reawakened their sense of benevolence and empathy towards their fellowmen," Duterte added.

The government has been trying to address terrorism, particularly in Mindanao.

Last year, government troops engaged in a five-month battle to liberate Marawi City from Maute-ISIS terrorists.

The military has been conducting operations against terrorist groups, such as Abu Sayyaf and Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters, among others, in southern Philippines.

Duterte said this is an opportune time to reflect on the progress made to achieve long-lasting peace across the country, especially in Mindanao.

"May this revered festival inspire us all to foster greater unity amidst our differences in faith and culture. Together, let us engage in acts of charity as we steer our nation towards a more progressive and tolerant future," he said.

"May love and understanding prevail over our land as we work hard for the genuine transformation of the Philippines for every Filipino," Duterte added.

