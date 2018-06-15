President Rodrigo Duterte gave on Thursday an ultimatum to members of the militant urban poor group Kadamay not to forcibly occupy government housing projects again, otherwise, they should be ready to be killed.

In a speech in Sta. Rosa, Laguna, Duterte said he was giving Kadamay until 12 noon Friday to leave the premises of the National Housing Authority housing project in Rodriguez, Rizal.

If not, the anti-riot police, with the backing of the Special Action Force, would face them, he said.

"I will give you until noon tomorrow. If you fight and if you die, that's your problem," he said.

"If you want a fight, I will tell the police to give you a fight...if there's a need to kill in order to implement the legal regulation, then do it," Duterte said.

"If five, six, seven are killed, I don't care," he added, stressing that he allowed Kadamay members to occupy the housing units supposedly for the policemen and soldiers in Pandi, Bulacan last year.

Duterte said he could not allow himself to be a "hostage" of Kadamay.

He also slammed militant groups for burning or even urinating his effigy whenever they hold rallies.

"You're burning (the effigy of) my face and then you will ask for help?," he said.

Some Kadamay members attempted on Wednesday to occupy again NHA housing units in Rodriguez, but they failed.

Reports said they remain in the area. Celerina Monte/DMS