Four arrested as P163 million worth of suspected shabu seized in Caloocan, Manila

Authorities seized P163 million worth of suspected illegal drugs in a buy-bust operation in Manila on Tuesday, Philippine National Police (PNP) Director General Oscar Albayalde announced Wednesday.

In his statement, Albayalde said a total of 24 kilograms of the metamphetamine hydrochloride commonly known as shabu were confiscated by operatives of the Caloocan City Police Station Drug Enforcement Unit from two suspects during a police operation in Sta. Ana, Manila.

“The seizure of these illegal drugs, estimated to be worth P163 million, precipitated from a buy-bust operation inside a parked car in front of the Manila Central University (MCU) yesterday afternoon,” he said.

National Capital Region Office Director Guillermo Eleazar said the buy-bust operation that was conducted by Caloocan police around 5:45 pm resulted in the arrest of two suspects identified as Luzviminda Basilio and Jocelyn Santos.

He said police operatives recovered the P 3,000 buy-bust money and around 20 grams of shabu with street value of P136,000.

Eleazar said the suspects revealed the illegal drugs came from Sta Ana, Manila. A follow-up operation led to the seizure of 24 kilos of shabu with a street value of P163 million.

The follow-up operation which was conducted at 2641 Interior 21 Pasig Line in Brgy. 778 in Sta Ana Manila around midnight of the same day resulted in the arrest of suspects Ian Akira Calabio, 26, and Ruby Calabio, 61, and recovery of P30,000.00 buy-bust money

Eleazar said the recovered items will be turned over to the PNP Crime Laboratory while cases for violation of Sec. 5 in relation to Sec. 6 and Sec. 11 of RA 9165 are being prepared against the suspects. Robina Asido/DMS