A 68-year-old man drowned in Caloocan City on Monday afternoon.

In a report Tuesday, National Capital Region Office (NCRPO) Director Guillermo Eleazar said the victim as Agaton Acuba.

Eleazar said the incident happened in the vicinity of Sapang Alat River, Brgy. 181, Pangarap Village, Caloocan City around 1pm.

Based on initial report, Acuba was crossing the river when strong water currents pulled him away.

“Search operation was conducted resulting to retrieval of victim’s body at Sapang Alat River along Sampaguita Street, Brgy 185,” he said.

The victim's cadaver was moved to Jeanne Funeral Homes for proper disposition. Robina Asido/DMS