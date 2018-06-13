Kawit, Cavite - President Rodrigo Duterte said on Tuesday that after over a century since the Philippines' liberation from foreign invaders, it continues to face enemies from within.

Duterte led the flag-raising and wreath-laying rites at the Aguinaldo Shrine here as part of the commemoration of the 120th anniversary of Independence Day.

"Sadly, more than a century since our heroes liberated us from foreign subjugation, our nation still has to face enemies that attack from within," he said in a speech.

"This, time, we face the modern challenges of poverty, corruption, environmental degradation, terrorism, criminality and illegal drugs," Duterte added.

Duterte said he made it his personal mission to rid the country of these ills.

But he urged the public for their help.

"At this crucial juncture in our history, we need to draw strength from the lessons of our past to ensure that these ills do not cause any more damage to our future," he added.

Other government officials present were Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana, Education Secretary Leonor Briones, military, police and local officials.

Members of the foreign dignitaries were also present.