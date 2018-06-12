Alleged New People’s Army (NPA) members, posing as military men at a checkpoint, abducted a soldier and a Citizen Armed Forces Geographical Unit (CAFGU) personnel in Compostela Valley province Sunday.

Capt. Victor Inting, civil military officer of the 28th Infantry Battalion, identified the two abducted government personnel as Corporal Johannes Parre?o of Alpha Company and CAA Dindo Malibay of Purok Banahaw, Sito Sudlon, Brgy Central of Mati City.

Parre?o was travelling back with Malibay from Mati City to their temporary patrol base located at Brgy Taguibo after facilitating distribution of school bags to students of Tubaon Elementary School, Barangay Tubaon, Tarragona, Davao Oriental when alleged NPAs established a roadblock by posing as military men and held them hostage around 5 pm, Inting said..

“The NPAs left the area after 30 minutes bringing the soldier and CAFGU with them. The incident caused panic and fear among the residents who immediately informed the unit of the situation,” he said.

Inting said the 28th Infantry Battalion immediately launched focus military operations to rescue the two hostages.

“The concerned families of the soldier and CAFGU were also informed of the situation,” he said.

Lt. Col. Miguel Ramon, battalion commander of the 28th IB condemned the abduction.

“The NPAs abduction of members of the AFP in non-combat status is a clear manifestation of their desperation and violates the provisions of the Comprehensive Agreement on the Respect for Human Rights and International Humanitarian Law (CARHRIHL) and this act exemplifies the NPA as the true peace spoilers,” he said.

Inting said Ramon also urged members of the rebel group to immediately release the two personnel.

“He ( Ramon) warned the rebel groups not to do actions that would show them as peace spoilers and affect the peace negotiations,” Inting said. Robina Asido/DMS