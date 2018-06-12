Heavy monsoon rains enhanced by Tropical Storm Domeng have caused floods in Metro Manila, and some parts of the country, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC).

Based on reports, NDRRMC said 43 barangays in Metro Manila and Calabarzon has experienced flooding resulting in cancellation of classes.

Ten incidents of collapsed riprap, flashfloods, overflowed spillway, air mishap, and uprooted trees were reported in Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Caraga regions and NCR.

Last Sunday, it was reported one person died after he fell from his jetski in Palawan while one person is missing in Cavite.

Domeng left the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Sunday as typhoon but the NDRRMC issued heavy rainfall warning in Metro Manila, Cavite, Batangas and Rizal due to monsoon rains Monday night. Ella Dionisio/DMS