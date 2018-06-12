President Rodrigo Duterte has urged Filipinos to cooperate for meaningful change, particularly in fighting corruption, illegal drugs and criminality that hamper the country's progress.

This was Duterte's message as the Filipinos celebrate the 120th anniversary of the Proclamation of Philippine Independence on Tuesday, June 12.

"May the solidarity and heroism exhibited by our ancestors fuel our desire to spur meaningful and lasting change in our communities as we collectively battle the social ills of corruption, illegal drugs and criminality that impede our progress as a nation," he said in a message released on Monday.

"By cherishing the sovereignty that is borne out of the sweat and blood of the Filipino heroes, he said, "we stand firm and unwavering in our conviction to create a brighter and better future for all Filipinos - regardless of their status in life."

He also asked Filipinos to have the courage to defend the cherished democratic ideals now and in the future.

Duterte is set to lead the commemoration of the declaration of Philippine Independence at Aguinaldo Shrine in Kawit, Cavite on Tuesday. Celerina Monte/DMS