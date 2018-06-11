One person died while another was reported missing in Luzon amid the heavy rains brought by typhoon Domeng, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said on Sunday.

NDRRMC said certain Algemon Nunez went missing on June 6 after he fell into the sea while riding a jetski due to strong current.

On June 8, his lifeless body was found by an African national at the seashore in Barangay Corong-Corong, El Nido, Palawan.

He was a resident in the said barangay and worked at Orange Pearl Resort.

Meanwhile, a certain Rowel Roxas went missing in Dasmarinas, Cavite after he was swept by the strong current while crossing Antipolo River with his 9-year old child on their way home. The other people were able to save the child.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Domeng intensified into a typhoon before it left the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Sunday morning.

PAGASA said the southwest monsoon enhanced by the typhoon will continue to bring monsoon rains over Luzon, especially the western section until early this week.

The state weather forecasting agency advised the public to continue to monitor for updates and take appropriate actions against possible flooding and landslides. Ella Dionisio/DMS