A foreign vessel on Saturday rescued six distressed Filipino fishermen in the waters of Occidental Mindoro.

Philippine National Police Region 4B (MIMAROPA) said around 3 p.m. when crew of the foreign vessel, KSL Seoul, spotted the fishermen floating together with their capsized wooden fishing boat.

Those rescued were identified as Rodrigo Lungay, 56; Gerry Guzman, 49; Efepanio Balete, 35; Arturo Egang, 56; Dunio Delgado, 38; and Mario Lungay, 53.

Reports said the fishermen were on board fishing boat Sister Reds when it was accidentally hit by an unnamed bulk carrier vessel due to restricted visibility brought by the heavy rains.

Philippine Coast Guard on Sunday said all rescued fishermen were brought at Bayacas, Lubang Island and were turned over by the crew of KSL Seoul to MRRV 4408 crew.

PCG Medical team on board MRRV 4408 gave necessary medical attention to the rescued fishermen. Ella Dionisio/DMS