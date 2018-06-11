A Chinese military plane landed in Davao City to refuel before proceeding to Australia, Malacanang said on Sunday.

Palace officials made the confirmation after a photo of the Chinese aircraft in Davao airport circulated on social media on Saturday.

Citing the records from the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said the Chinese plane made a "technical stop" in Davao City on June 8 for "mere refuelling."

"Relevant government agencies closely coordinated for the aircraft's refuelling, which followed established procedures," he said in a statement.

According to the permit granted, he said the plane was bound for Cairns, Australia.

He also said that there was no reported movement of passengers made outside the terminal building and the foreign aircraft even used local handler Transnational Aviation Support Service to arrange the requirements for permit.

"The flight was given an entry and exit permit, like any other private flights. The same courtesy is extended to Philippine Government aircraft when technical stops need to be undertaken," Roque explained.

In a separate statement, Special Assistant to the President Christopher "Bong" Go said the Department of National Defense, Department of Foreign Affairs and CAAP, as well as other relevant agencies, have been working together to ensure that requesting parties comply with domestic procedures and requirements. Celerina Monte/DMS