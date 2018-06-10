Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) sub-leader Bobong Mastul with nine followers, yielded to the 64th Infantry Battalion around 10am Friday at its headquarters in TARBIDC Compound, Barangay Tumahubong, Sumisip, Basilan province.

Based on initial interview, the group were forced to lay-down their arms to the 64th IB under Lieutenant Colonel Philip Fagel due to hardships as a result of the intensified campaign against lawlessness by the Joint Task Force Basilan.

"This was a combined effort of our troops and local government led by Sumisip Municipal Mayor Honorable Gulam "Boy" Hataman," said Brigadier General Juvymax Uy, commander of the Joint Task Force Basilan.

Bobong yielded with his members Atotong Sarahadil, Mudzrie Salahudin Jabbon, Sapwan Kapitan Aliman, Nassir Jaid Tahil, Hair Tiglama Kawakibon, Adeh Kawakibon, Rubin Ikih, Aminin Baliyong a.k.a Apik, and Suedin Muril.

They brought with them three M16 rifles, an M79 grenade launcher, an Ingram sub-machine pistol, a 5.56mm carbine, an M1 Garand rifle, various magazines and ammunition for the firearms, and assorted communication equipment.

The persons are still in the custody of the 64IB for profiling, custodial debriefing, and proper documentation of the turned-over firearms. They will then be integrated with the "Balik-loob" program of the government.

"We, the team WestMinCom, welcomes all those who wish to lay down their arms and return to the folds of the law," said Lieutenant General Arnel Dela Vega, commander of the Western Mindanao Command. DMS