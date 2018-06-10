The Philippine Navy welcomed their Russian counterparts as three of their vessels docked in Manila Bay on Saturday morning.

Capt. Lued Lincuna, Philippine Navy spokesman, said the Russian Navy Large Anti-Submarine Ships Admiral Tributs, Admiral Vinogradov and Large Sea Tanker Pechenga arrived at Pier 15 in South Harbor, Manila around 8:30 am.

“Philippine Navy delegates headed by Captain Domingo Noel Tilos, representative of the Flag Officer In Command, Philippine Navy, Vice Adm. Robert Empedrad accorded the visiting navy a welcome ceremony upon arrival followed by a press briefing and health and security briefing aboard Admiral Vinogradov,” he said.

Lincuna said the Russian Navy contingent, led by Captain Oleg Korolev, expressed gratitude for the warm reception by the Philippine Navy despite heavy rain during their arrival.

“Captain Alexey Bolotnikov, commanding officer of Admiral Vinogradov, Commander Artem Kolpaschikov, Commanding Officer of Admiral Tributs and Mr. Sergey M. Litvinenko, skipper of Large Sea Tanker Pechenga makes up the Russian Navy contingent,” he said.

Lincuna said during the five-day visit that will last until June 14, the Russian and Philippine Navy are set to conduct confidence building activities that includes “reciprocal reception, goodwill games followed by a boodle fight and shipboard tour that is also open for civilians.”

“There will be a wreath laying ceremony at Rizal Monument after their arrival and pay courtesy call to the FOIC, Philippine Navy,” he said.

“A send-off ceremony with customary Passing Exercise (PASSEX) will cap off their visit,” he added.

Lincuna said “the visit aims to strengthen the relationship between the two navies.”

“It will further enhance and sustain the promotion of peace, stability, and maritime cooperation of the two countries through naval diplomacy and camaraderie,” he said.

Lincuna said the visit of the three vessels is the first of Russian Navy to the Philippines this year and sixth time since 2012.

It can be recalled that the Russian Navy vessel Admiral Tributs also visited the country on January of previous year with large sea tanker Boris Butoma.

Admiral Tributs and Boris Butoma were the first Russian Navy vessels that visited the country during the term of President Rodrigo Duterte.

Other Russian Navy vessels that visited the country last year include the guided missile cruiser Varyag and large sea tanker Pechenga that arrived on April, 2017 followed by Admiral Panteleyev, Admiral Vinogradov, both anti-submarine ships, with the large sea tanker Boris Butoma on October. Robina Asido/DMS