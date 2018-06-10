Two people aboard a Skyjet aircraft were injured Saturday after their plane overshot a runway in Coron, Palawan due to bad weather caused by tropical storm Domeng,

The National Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) have recorded a total of five incidents because of the storm, including the incident happened at Francisco Reyes Airport in Coron, Palawan on Friday afternoon.

“The cause of the incident is still unknown but it was reported that the plane encountered unfavorable weather condition before landing at the said airport,” the NDRRMC report stated.

Neil Mabuhay, the air traffic controller, said "bad weather" is the cause of the incident.

As of 12 noon Saturday, the Philippine Coast Guard recorded a total of 117 passenger and three rolling cargoes that were stranded in Bicol Region.

As of 3pm, Nikos Penaranda, state weather forecaster said as of 2pm, Domeng intensified into a severe tropical storm.

Penaranda said Domeng, with central pressure of 987 hectopascals, was spotted at 640 km east- northeast of Basco, Batanes with winds of up to 90kph and gusts of up to 115 kph while moving north- northeast at the speed of 27 kph.

He said based on their forecast Domeng is expected to be out of the Philippine Area of Responsibility by Sunday morning.

However, Domeng is expected to continue enhancing the southwest monsoon which will bring monsoon rains over the areas of Luzon and western Visayas for one to two days. Robina Asido/DMS