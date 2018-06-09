An alleged member of New People’s Army (NPA) was killed in a firefight with the military which also recovered a high-powered firearm in an encounter in Apayao on Friday morning.

Lt. Col. Isagani Nato, spokesman of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Northern Luzon Command, said troops of the 17thInfantry Battalion were conducting focused military operation when they encountered 20 armed men in the vicinity of Sitio Aggingay Bassit, Brgy Malayugan, Flora town around 11:30 am.

Nato said the 15-minute fire fight resulted in the death of an alleged rebel identified as certain Danao Gualo Besuitan from Brgy Bural, Rizal, Cagayan.

“The skirmish transpired as a response to the information provided by the local residents in the said barangay, who have learned of the evils the communist NPA brought to their communities,” he said.

He said an M4 rifle was also recovered at the scene of the battle.

Nato said after the clash the attackers scampered towards the southwest.

“Authorities are still conducting pursuit operations against the NPA remnants,” he said. Robina Asido/DMS