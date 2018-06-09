Three Russian Navy ships are set to arrive in Manila on Saturday for a five-day goodwill visit, the Philippine Navy said Friday

Capt. Lued Lincuna, the Philippine Navy spokesman, said Russian Navy large anti-submarine ships Admiral Tributs and Admiral Vinogradov with Pechenga, a large sea tanker are expected to arrive at Pier 15 in South Harbor, Manila Saturday morning.

“Welcome ceremony and port briefing will be conducted upon arrival of the Russian vessels after a customary meeting procedure with the designated Philippine Navy vessel at the vicinity of Corregidor Island,” he added.

It can be recalled that the Russian Navy vessel Admiral Tributs also visited the country on January of previous year with large sea tanker Boris Butoma.

Admiral Tributs and Boris Butoma are the first Russian Navy vessels that visited the country during the time of term of President Rodrigo Duterte.

Other Russian Navy vessels that visited the country last year include guided missile cruiser Varyag and large sea tanker Pechenga in April followed by Admiral Panteleyev, Admiral Vinogradov both anti-submarine ships with large sea tanker Boris Butoma in October. Robina Asido/DMS