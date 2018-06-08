President Rodrigo Duterte again hit on Thursday ousted Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno, saying she is "full of gimmick."

Duterte criticized Sereno again after her camp questioned the alleged "gimmickry" of the administration of firing officials and then reappointing them again in government.

"I don't respect her also. She's full of gimmick," he said. "If you're talking of recycling Sereno, you must be joking," he added.

Duterte said his administration has been working, while others just continue to criticize them.

"What they have contributed for the betterment of the county except in indulging in politics?," he said.

The Duterte administration's campaign against corruption was being questioned after the president reappointed some of those dismissed officials who were accused of corruption to other government posts. Celerina Monte/DMS