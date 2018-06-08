The construction of a beaching ramp in Pagasa Island is nearly completed, Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said on Thursday.

“We already brought a crane there. The beaching ramp is almost finished, " he said.

Lorenzana said the completion of a beaching ramp is significant for the construction and rehabilitation of facilities in the island.

“Once that is finished, we can bring in more construction materials: gravel, sand, and cement because there are no sources there, and these materials are coming from the mainland,” he said.

Lorenzana said the construction of other facilities in the island cannot be done if the beaching ramp is not finished.

“We are still constructing the landing dock for our Landing Ship Dock (LSD vessels). Without that we cannot bring materials,” he said.

Although the construction of the beaching ramp is nearing completion, Lorenzana did not say when construction of the airstrip in the island will start.

“Our problem is... (on) July, August, September, October the sea in the area is very rough... If our contractors are able to get the right timing to bring in the materials. then we can start,” he said.

Lorenzana noted that despite the construction in the island that began in “November or December” last year, China did not protest.

However, Lorenzana said a navy boat that was sent to deliver supplies for the troops in Ayungin Shoal was harassed by a Chinese helicopter last month. But he added the harassment was not repeated after the Philippines filed a complaint.

“That is a very isolated incident and I think that has been resolved between Philippines and China,” he said. Robina Asido/DMS