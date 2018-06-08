Malacanang assured on Thursday there was nothing to worry about President Rodrigo Duterte's health after he vomited while on a flight back to Manila from his recent official visit to South Korea.

In a press briefing, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said Duterte puked inside the plane on Tuesday night because he had a migraine attack.

"This has been a recurring problem of the president. He's been suffering from migraine from time to time," he said, while quoting Duterte that it was related to his motorcycle accident even before he became the president.

"But it comes and goes," he said.

Duterte, during his arrival from Seoul told media tHe puked inside the airplane, thus, he was not able to greet the Filipino co-passengers when he took the commercial flight back home. He apologized for this.

Roque said this was the first time Duterte suffered migraine while on a plane travel.

“But of the many trips I’ve been with the president, this is the first time he had a migraine attack in the plane,” he said.

But he added, except for the migraine, the president is in good health.

Roque said he has to check if Dutere underwent an annual checkup.

Duterte, 73, previously admitted he is suffering from various ailments, but not from cancer. These include Barrett's esophagus, Buerger's disease, and respiratory infection and slipped disc.

He also said that he used to take the pain reliever Fentanyl. Celerina Monte/DMS