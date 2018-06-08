President Rodrigo Duterte said on Thursday he will not declare martial law in the country as it will be divisive.

"Martial law is not feasible. It won't work. First of all, it's going to divide the nation," Duterte told reporters when asked if declaring martial law was being considered after he recently warned of radical changes.

Duterte made the statement during an interview with reporters after he led the opening of the Mactan Cebu International Airport Terminal 2.

He noted that martial law in the Philippines became unpopular because of abuses that were committed during the Marcos regime.

Duterte said radical changes would start in the government where he would place directly under the Office of the President those problematic agencies.

He, however, refused to name the agencies which could be placed directly under him.

Duterte said he will disclose the details after his coming Cabinet meeting and command conference with the security officials. Celerina Monte/DMS