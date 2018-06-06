One policeman was killed while nine others were wounded in an encounter with alleged terrorists in Sagada, Mountain Province Tuesday morning.

A police report said around 9:40 am members from the Regional Mobile Force Battalion 15, and Mountain Province Provincial Mobile Force Company were conducting peacekeeping operations in the said area when they had an encountered with undetermined number of armed criminals at Mt. Sipitan, Brgy Aguid in Sagada.

The barangay is considered by the folks as “Peace Zone” area.

Security forces were conducting operations to prevent reported extortion and other criminal activities by members of the armed group when the incident happened.

The encounter resulted in the death of PO2 Henry Dion, and wounding of Supt Joseph Cayat, PO3 Wilfred Manacnis, POI Aldrin Bocalan, POI Clarence Abuan, POI Antolin Potpoten, POI Xander Depnag, POI Jake Paat, POI Yasser Guzman and PO2 Regie Palome.

Chief Supt Rolando Nana, Cordillera regional police director, directed all chiefs of police to coordinate with all public and private hospitals in the nearby areas of Sagada and Bontoc to check on any person who sustained gunshot wounds and to block all possible exit within the area.

The Cordillera regional police condemned the criminal acts of the terrorists against the police officers who were conducting routine peacekeeping efforts in Sagada.

“Such action is considered as an act of cowardice, and a desperate move to pursue their selfish motives and prevent the police force who have been aggressive in its peacekeeping efforts to secure the civilian populace especially in the remote areas,” it said in a statement. Ella Dionisio/DMS