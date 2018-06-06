A suspect on the murder of a five-month pregnant assistant special prosecutor of the Office of the Ombudsman was arrested in a police operation in Quezon City late Monday.

Chief Superintendent Joselito Esquivel Jr., Quezon City Police District director, identified the suspect in the killing of Madonna Joy Ednaco-Tanyag as Angelito Avenido Jr, alias Moymoy, 31, a jeepney barker, native of Bula, General Santos City and resident of Desire Compound, Brgy Culiat, Quezon City.

He said Avenido was arrested during a hot pursuit operation by combined operatives of Masambong Police Station under Supt Redentor Ulsano and Criminal Investigation and Detection Unit (CIDU) headed by Supt Rodel Marcelo at the vicinity of Palayan Dulo, Brgy. Culiat around 5:45 pm.

Esquivel said authorities recovered two identification cards of the victim, Madonna Joy Tanyag, two coin purses (one with a key), nine one thousand peso bills and a OPPO mobile phone from the suspect.

“One of the witnesses identified as Rogelio Dairo, told the police that Avenido had confided to him of his involvement in the stabbing incident,” he said.

In a press conference Tuesday, Philippine National Police (PNP) Director General Oscar Albayalde said based on initial investigation the suspect intended to rob the victim.

“The initial motive here that we see is this is a chance victim. The purpose is to rob the victim... from what we see the victim resisted, so the suspect enters the vehicle and stabbed the victim,” he said.

“In fact when he was arrested he just finished taking drugs. After the incident he used drugs and he is positive on drug test. This is what we are saying here they will kill anybody. They will rob and kill anybody just for illegal drugs,” Albayalde added.

Albayalde said the suspect will “be charged with robbery with homicide and due for inquest at the Quezon City prosecutor’s office.”

Tanyag was stabbed in the vicinity of No. 51 Visayas Avenue, Brgy. Vasra around 11:20 am Monday.

Tanyag was rushed to the East Avenue Medical Center but later died due tolthree stab wounds.

Albayalde also mentioned that a “closed circuit television (CCTV) recording near the crime scene showed the suspect escaping while in a black T-shirt, blue jersey shorts and a ball cap.”

“The tattoos on both arms of the suspect were also seen in the CCTV which matched the descriptions of witnesses,” he said. Robina Asido/DMS