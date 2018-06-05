Philippine National Police (PNP) Director General Oscar Albayalde announced on Monday that the police woman who is a member of the Special Action Force arrested during a pot session in Taguig City on Saturday tested positive for illegal drugs.

“She tested positive on illegal drugs. The result just came out maybe that is why they were saying that she is making faces, because she is still high on drugs,” he told reporters in Camp Crame Monday.

“How can she deny the test result that she was found positive? That's science, forensics. That is why she immediately underwent drug testing,” Albayalde added.

Albayalde said the policewomen will be automatically dismissed. “If found positive that is automatic dismissal from the service,” he said.

PO3 Lynn Tubig, with two other drug suspects, was apprehended at a pot session in Taguig City last Saturday.

Tubig, a resident of #1068 De Borja Compound, Sta Ana Kanan, Pateros is an active member of the SAF assigned at the Force Support Batallion, Camp Bagong Diwa, Taguig City. Robina Asido/DMS