Malacanang hailed the "smooth" opening of classes on Monday.

In a statement, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said the Palace welcomed over 27 million students who trooped to public and private schools.

"The opening of classes nationwide has been so far smooth," he said.

He noted that the Department of Education, with its partners through Brigada Eskwela, have prepared the schools, "making sure they are safe, clean and ready to receive our students."

Roque also cited the activation of the public assistance and information centers in the central, regional and division offices and schools to respond to issues and challenges during the school opening.

He also said that the Philippine National Police has deployed its forces in the vicinity of the schools to ensure peaceful and orderly opening of classes. Celerina Monte/DMS