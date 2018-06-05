The Philippine National Police (PNP) has recorded more than 800 shooting incidents involving motorcycle riding suspects in the past seven months.

PNP statistics said a total of 880 incidents were recorded from October 11, 2017 to May 21, 2018 of which a total of 812 were murder cases. Of the aggregate, 255 cases were solved while 557 are under investigation.

Sixty-eight others were homicide cases with 36 cases solved and cleared and 32 others are under investigation.

This brings the number of solved and cleared cases to a total of 291 and a total of 589 others remain under investigation.

PNP data showed a total of 927 victims and 1,071 suspects.

Data noted only 51 suspects were arrested while 12 were killed and 1,008 others are still at large, pf which 358 were identified and 650 unidentified.

But PNP Director General Oscar Albayalde said based on records the number of shooting incidents involving motorcycle riding suspect has gone down.

“The MRS ( motorcycling riding suspect) have gone down drastically since the time of October 5 last year the first time that the war on drugs was taken from us.Then it was returned to us on December 5, 2017 ( and) we saw incidents of MRS have gone down,” said Albayalde.

“However, there are still incidents that is why we want the maximum deployment of our personnel on the streets and they have to maximize their efforts on “Oplan Sita” and checkpoint operations,” he noted.

“We want the deployment of our personnel, maximize deployment that is why we are following the 85, 15 policy, 85 percent were deployed in the streets and 15 percent are within their offices to address the problem on MRS,” Albayalde added.

Albayalde said the PNP is planning to revive and improve the sticker system on motorcycle as part of their effort to address the incidents involving MRS.

“I would just like to add one of our plan. We started that in Region 3 in 2012 stickers that we put in motorcycles and we are planning to revive and improve the sticker system for the motorcycles that we inspected and if the result of his in Region 3 is good it will be launched nationwide,” he said.

“In 2012 since there are incidents of MRS we had this sticker system per province,” he added. Robina Asido/ DMS