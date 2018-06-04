At least 13 people died while four others were injured when a van and a 10-wheeler truck collided in Davao del Sur Sunday afternoon.

Santa Cruz Municipal Station Sr. Insp. Mary Grace Martinez, in a radio interview, said the incident transpired at around 12:30 p.m. along the national highway in the said municipality.

Martinez said the closed van where the victims were on board was heading towards the north, while the 10-wheeler truck was approaching from the opposite direction.

She said the van coming from a sharp highway curve was reportedly over speeding, causing the vehicle to swerve to the opposite lane.

“It so happened that the 10-wheeler truck is approaching causing a head on collision,” she said.

The 12 passengers died on the spot, while the other victim was pronounced dead on arrival in a nearby hospital.

The fatalities were yet to be identified.

The other injured victims were brought to a hospital for treatment.

Martinez said the truck driver and his assistant are now under the police custody.

The driver of the van will also be investigated, she added. Ella Dionisio/DMS