President Rodrigo Duterte arrived Sunday morning in Seoul, South Korea for his 3-day official visit.

The president together with the members of his delegation took a commercial Philippine Airlines flight that arrived at Incheon Airport at around 5:20 am (4:20am Philippine time).

During his departure speech in Ninoy Aquino International Airport Saturday, Duterte said he was deeply honored by the invitation of South Korean President Moon Jae-in.

“The ties between the Philippines and the Republic of Korea are long and deep. Nearly 70 years ago, we stood side by side in defense of freedom and democracy,” he said.

“Today, we stand shoulder to shoulder in advancing our shared aspirations and in facing threats to our nations, our peoples and in our region,” he added.

He said there is much to learn from South Korea’s experience and expertise that despite the challenges, the country successfully transformed itself into one of the most advanced and progressive economies in the world.

“As a long-standing partner, the Republic of Korea has already joined the Philippines in our efforts to achieve inclusive and sustainable economic development growth,” he said.

Duterte said he will explore ways to bring cooperation to a whole new level that will be based on respect for sovereign equality and for the democratic ideals that both countries fought hard to secure.

He said he will emphasize the importance of strengthening the partnership in defense and security, trade and investments, and political cooperation.

“I will likewise stress the need to work together to help achieve greater security by addressing conventional and emerging threats to stability in our [region],” he said.

Aside from meeting Moon, the President will also meet with the Korean business leaders. Ella Dionisio/DMS