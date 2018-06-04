President Rodrigo Duterte on Saturday said he will let Congress decide on what action to take on the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion or TRAIN law amid calls by certain groups to suspend its implementation due to rising prices of goods.

“Well, the law was enacted by Congress, I’ll leave it to Congress to decide whether or not to amend or suspend or modify the law,” Duterte said during his departure speech for South Korea at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

He said there is “no value” in giving much attention on what he wants since he could not do anything if the lawmakers decide to modify or keep the law.

Even if the government needs TRAIN law in order to support its Build, Build, Build infrastructure program and the Congress says otherwise, Duterte said he could not do anything about it.

The government is eyeing at least P8 trillion to finance its huge infrastructure projects until 2022.

Some quarters have been calling for the suspension of the TRAIN law amid the rising prices of food, fuel, utilities and others.

Due to the law, which took effect on January 1, excise taxes on certain products, such as petroleum, have increased. Ella Dionisio/DMS