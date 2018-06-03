Three people, including a woman police commando, were arrested after they were allegedly caught in a pot session in Taguig City Saturday afternoon, the Southern Police District said in a report.

The suspects were identified as P03 Lynn Tubig, a member of PNP-SAF ( Philippine National Police-Special Action Force) assigned at the Force Support Batallion, Camp Bagong Diwa, Taguig City; John Vincent German, 21 years old and Fernando German, 43 years old.

An initial report said around 12:30 pm , authorities responded to a call from a certain Mrs. Geronimo after she reported an alleged theft at Kawayanan, Purok 6, Tuktukan when one of the responding officers noticed a man holding a gun.

After seeing them, the man ran towards the shanties located beside a wall.

Authorities then discovered an alleged on-going pot session of a group that led to the arrest of the suspects.

Recovered were pieces of heat sealed transparent plastic sachet of suspected shabu, live ammunitions, replica hand guns, disposable lighter, defective cellular phones, one working cellular phone, foil strips, and Tubig’s PNP ID.

Southern Police District head Chief Supt. Thomas Apolinario, in a radio interview, said Tubig will be removed from her post.

“She will be removed from service. All of her benefits will be removed (also). That’s the price for her wrongdoing,” Apolinario said. Ella Dionisio/DMS