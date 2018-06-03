Chief Superintendent Edward Carranza assumed command of the Calabarzon regional police in a turnover ceremony on Saturday at Camp Vicente Lim, Laguna.

Carranza, the former head of the Cordillera regional police, replaces erstwhile Calabarzon region head Director Guillermo Lorenzo Eleazar. Eleazar will take over the National Capitol Region Police Office.

“As I assume command as your regional director, I will be fully committed to align the PRO Calabarzon aimed at bringing back the value of discipline to the ranks of the Philippine National Police,” Carranza said.

Carranza, quoting guidelines from PNP Director General Oscar Albayalde, said policemen should “stop texting while performing our job; all policemen should appear in front of the public wearing the right uniform at the right time; wear uniform with pride and dignity; proper decorum; and all complainants in the police station should be treated properly and guided on what they are supposed to do.”

Carranza vowed to impose discipline by challenging all officers, non-commissioned officers as well as non-uniformed personnel to build a culture of discipline which has been started by Eleazar.

He said he will continue Eleazar’s internal cleansing program.

“As your regional director I am ordering that pending cases of policemen accused of corruption and other criminal acts be resolved the soonest time possible. It is high time to cleanse the Police Regional Office Calabarzon against few rotten eggs,” he added.

He also encouraged everyone to develop smooth working relationship with different stakeholders and strengthen collaboration and partnership and to empower them to have an open communication with their police force.

On police operations, he said he will focus on intensifying campaign against eight focused crime (murder, homicide, theft, robbery, carnapping of two-wheeled and four-wheeled vehicles, Physical Injuries and rape) and relentless war against drugs.

“To our personnel who are involved in illegal drugs, we will not stop the campaign against you. To my commanders and chiefs of police, lead your men by example. Do your job and do it well, your efforts will be appropriately recognize. But, to those who will fail or will not meet the expectations, I will not hesitate to relieve them,” he said. Ella Dionisio/DMS