Government troops arrested an alleged finance officer of the New People’s Army (NPA) in joint military and police operation in Agusan del Norte on Thursday.

Quoting a report from the 402nd Infantry Brigade, Major Ezra Balagtey, spokesman of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Eastern Mindanao Command, said apprehended was Nerita Calamba De Castro, 55, the new head of finance of the Komisyon Mindanao of the NPA.

“Accordingly she assumes the head of Finance Committee and in charge of the extortion activities after Leonida Guao alias Leah/Ligaya/Laya was arrested at Barangay Bading, Butuan City on February 2, 2018,” he said.

Balagtey said after the arrest of Guao, De Castro was designated to be in charge of all the extortion activities in Mindanao.

Balagtey said De Castro was arrested during inter-agency law enforcement operations in the vicinity of Emenville Subdivision, Brgy Ambago, Butuan City around 12:40 am.

De Castro was arrested by virtue of an arrest warrant issued by Judge Lilibeth Ladaga of Regional Trial Court 11, Judicial Branch 28 in Lianga, Surigao del Sur.

Eastern Mindanao Command Chief, Lt. Gen. Benjamin Madrigal Jr., emphasized the significance of the arrest of De Castro.

“This accomplishment will have an impact in our effort to bring peace in our communities. The arrest of De Castro is a big blow on the extortion activities of the NPA in Mindanao, and this will give relief to small business establishments who fell victim of their extortion activities,” he said.

“We expect further that De Castro will be revealing information especially those who are contributing to the NPA terrorist group,” he added. Robina Asido/DMS