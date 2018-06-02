The ninth 44-meter Multi Role Response Vessel (MRRV-4410) of Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) from Japan arrived in Manila Thursday morning.

The MRRV-4410 and its crew were welcomed by Coast Guard personnel led by Rear Admiral Rolando Legaspi, of PCG Surface Support Force National Capital Region (NCR) at the PCG headquarters in South Harbor, Manila around 10 am.

The vessel, built by the Japan Marine United (JMU) Corporation in Yokohama, was manned by PCG crew led by Commander Joem Simo-ag when it arrived on May 31.

Like the first eight MRRV units, the MRRV-4410 or BRP Bagacay was named before a lighthouse situated in Liloan, Cebu.

The PCG did not say when is the commissioning and blessing of the vessel as well as arrival of the 10th MRRV that will come from Japan.

Last March, two MRRVs arrived in Manila. These were BRP Cape San Agustin, the 7th MRRV of PCG that came last March 1 and BRP Cape, the 8th MRRV that arrived last March 16.

Other MRRV’s earlier delivered in the country were BRP Tubbataha (MRRV-4401), BRP Malabrigo (MRRV-4402), BRP Malapascua (MRRV-4403), BRP Capones (MRRV-4404), BRP Suluan (MRRV-4406) and BRP Sindangan (MRRV-4407).

All of the nine MRRV’s that are in the inventory of the PCG are part of the total of 10 units acquired under the Maritime Safety Capability Improvement Project which was awarded by the Department of Transportation to JMU Corporation.

This is being implemented as an Official Development Assistance (ODA) project, via a tied loan extended by the Japan International Corporation Agency.

The loan facility for the project covers P 7,373,700,000 out of the total cost of P 8,807,700,000 while the balance of P 1,434,000,000 will be sourced from the Philippine counterpart.

Capt. Armando Balilo, PCG spokesman, said "the MRRVs have a standard cruising speed of 25 knots, and a range of 1,500 nautical miles. Its features include fire monitors, night vision camera, radio direction finder, a work boat, and the bullet-proof navigational bridge,” he noted. Robina Asido/DMS