More than ten persons, including four Japanese nationals, were apprehended by police for illegal mining in Zambales on Thursday.

A report from San Antonio Police said authorities were conducting a joint operation against alleged illegal mining activity in Capones Island at Brgy Pundakit when a total of 17 suspects, including the four Japanese nationals, were arrested around 6:30 am.

The report noted the suspects were caught while digging “at the west side of the Capones Island in Brgy Pundakit, San Antonio, Zambales more or less 120 meters away from the light house.”

During the operation authorities has recovered equipment and gadgets used by the suspects.

Among the recovered items were one compressor set, one generator set, one case metal detector, one grinder, one edger, two exhaust fans, two shovels, one set/case jack hammer, one hand saw, one set tool box, assorted ropes, one sprayer, one zonar metal detector, 18 pieces GI steel pipes used for scaffolding, one pike and one rake.

The suspects and confiscated evidence were placed under the custody of the San Antonio Police for the filing of appropriate charges. Robina Asido/DMS