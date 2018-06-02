Philippine National Police (PNP) Director General Oscar Albayalde ordered reassignment of top police officials on Friday.

Chief Supt. John Bulalacao, PNP spokesman, said around 29 officials will be affected by the reassignment and this includes him.

Albayalde named Bulalacao as the Officer in Charge (OIC) of Police Regional Office 6, which covers Western Visayas. Chief Superintendent Cesar Hawthorne Binag, the erstwhile regional director, will head the Directorate for Information and Communications Technology Management

The new PNP spokesman is Senior Superintendent Benigno Durana.

Calabarzon Regional Police Director Chief Supt. Guillermo Eleazar will be the OIC of National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO). The erstwhile NCRPO Director Camilo Pancratius Cascolan becomes the new director of the Civil Security Group (CSG).

In a television interview, Bulalacao explained why Cascolan was chosen as the new director of CSG.

“The chief PNP sees that only Gen. Cascolan can replace the retiring CSG director which is Gen. Dulay, because almost all officers have been revamped and the only eligible to start and to be transferred to CSG is Gen. Cascolan,” he said.

“He was chosen by the oversight committee to replace the retiring CSG. He was chosen because of the national scope of the civil security group he is the most eligible to head the civil security group,” he added.

Bulalacao also said Eleazar was selected as NCRPO chief because of his performance.

"Even before, Gen. Eleazar has been considered to be the regional director of NCRPO because of his performance in Quezon City and he is really good,” he said.

Other reassignments were: Chief Superintendent Edward Carranza from Police Regional Office

Cordillera to Calabarzon; Chief Superintendent Rolando Nana from NCRPO to Cordillera; Director Napoleon Taas from the Directorate for Information and Communications Technology Management to the office of the Chief PNP; Chief Superintendent Joel Napoleon Coronel from the Manila Police

District (MPD) to NCRPO; Chief Superintendent Rolando Anduyan from ARMM to MPD and Chief Superintendent Roberto Fajardo from NCRPO to Highway Patrol Group.

Bulalacao emphasized the importance of the reassignment on the PNP.

“First of all based on the statement of the chief PNP after the series of evaluation conducted by the oversight committee they found out there is really a need to have a revamp, first because of the impending retirement of the three police directors,” he said.

“(On) the evaluation by the oversight committee they found out that other regional directors have exceeded the required number of years of their stint. Their term of office is two years, (but) others have exceeded (this) while some are already approaching (the required years). And third there are other reasons like the performance of other regional directors that is why a reshuffle was made,” he added. Robina Asido/DMS