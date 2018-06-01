A drug suspect was killed in a buy-bust operation in the province of Batangas on Thursday morning.

Chief Supt. Guillermo Lorenzo Eleazar, Calabarzon regional police director, said the slain drug suspect was Gerween Abla alias Butchoy who was listed as a drug pusher in the area.

Eleazar said authorities were conducting a buy-bust operation against the suspect when an armed encounter occurred at the vicinity of Brgy. Calingatan, Mataasnakahoy, Batangas around 6:30 am.

“Suspect sustained gunshot wound in his body and was immediately brought to Metro San Jose hospital for medical treatment but declared dead on arrival by attending physician,” he said.

Eleazar said also recovered suspected illegal drugs, firearm and others items during the operation.

The recovered items includes “two heat sealed transparent sachet suspected shabu, several drug paraphernalia’s; buy bust money one thousand pesos and caliber 45 pistol.”

He said the assistance of the Scene of the Crime Operatives was also requested to conduct investigation at the site. Robina Asido/DMS