The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) will provide security to Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) founder Jose Maria Sison if he returns to the country to take part in the peace process.

AFP Chief of Staff Gen. Carlito Galvez on Thursday expressed his belief the peace negotiation between the CPP-NPA-NDF (Communist Party of the Philippines-New People's Army-National Democratic Front) and the Philippine government should take place in the country.

“It is much better if (peace talks) will be here, because our problem is in the local, I believe the third party does not really, do not have based on what we see it did not contribute positively, so it is much better if it will be here in the local,” he said.

When asked if the military is willing to provide security for Sison if he returns, Galves said “there is no problem because we will, we are committed to peace,”

“Definitely like what we do for the consultants, we see that nothing bad happens to them,” he said.

In a statement issued last May 26, Sison reiterates he will return in the country when there is “substantial progress” achieved on the peace negotiation.

“I have consistently declared that I will return home when substantial progress is already achieved in the GRP-NDFP peace negotiations and my comrades and lawyers are satisfied with the legal and security guarantees,” he said.

“By substantial progress, I mean the entire CASER ( Comprehensive Agreement on Social and Economic Reforms) has been mutually approved by the GRP and NDFP principals,” he added. Robina Asido/DMS