Malacanang said on Thursday the Philippines has been filing diplomatic protests against Chinese activities, including militarization, in the South China Sea, but without fanfare.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque made the statement as a confirmation to earlier statement of Foreign Affairs Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano.

"We will resort to all diplomatic initiatives including filing of diplomatic protests when warranted but without fanfare," he said.

He reiterated President Rodridgo Duterte would "not sit on our rights and will never give away even an inch of territory."

The Duterte administration has been criticized for apparently being soft on China despite its ongoing militarization of the South China Sea, including the three artificial islands within the exclusive economic zone of the Philippines.

China has built artificial islands in the disputed waters.

Cayetano, in a briefing for the House special committee on the West Philippine Sea, said that his office has been regularly filing diplomatic protests. But his office chose not to announce it to the media. Celerina Monte/DMS