A Philippine Air Force UH-1H helicopter on a routine training flight made a precautionary landing after it encountered an in-flight emergency in Zamboanga City on Wednesday afternoon.

Major Aristides Galang, PAF spokesman said based on initial report the UH-1H helicopter with tail number 504 which came from Edwin Andrews Air Base (EAAB) in Zamboanga City .

“The aircraft incurred damage but the pilots and crews were not injured,” he said.

Galang said the aircraft had two pilots and two crew members.

Galang could not say if the Philippine Air Force will ground its UH-1H helicopters but he noted a team was sent to investigate.

“As of now we are still waiting for information regarding the grounding of Huey ( aircraft),” he said. Robina Asido/DMS