Malacanang welcomed on Wednesday the confirmation of three Cabinet officials by the Commission on Appointments.

The powerful CA has approved the ad interim appointments of Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat, Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra, and Agrarian Reform Secretary John Castriciones as well as Commission on Elections Commissioner Socorro Inting.

"The confirmation of the aforementioned officials reflects the full confidence on the competence and integrity of President Rodrigo Roa Duterte’s recent appointees," said Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque in a statement.

"It’s time to work, work, work to realize the president’s vision of a comfortable life for all Filipinos," he added.

Puyat replaced Wanda Teo who was asked to quit after her office entered into multi-million questionable contracts with her siblings' television program at the state-run People's Television Network.

Guevarra succeeded Vitaliano Aguirre II who was pressured to quit after the complaints against two suspected drug lords were recommended to be dismissed by the state prosecutors.

Castriciones replaced Rafael Mariano whose appointment was rejected by the CA. Celerina Monte/DMS