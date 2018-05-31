The third unit of Beechcraft King Air TC90 aircraft from the Japan Maritime Self Defense Force (JMSDF) was formally commissioned into Philippine Navy service in a ceremony on Tuesday morning.

Lt. Sahirul Taib, Philippine Navy Fleet spokesman, said the activation and blessing ceremony of the C90 Naval Vessel (NV) 394 led by Philippine Navy Flag Officer in Command Vice Admiral Robert Empedrad was held at the Headquarters Naval Air Group in Naval Base Heracleo Alano, Sangley Point, Cavite City.

“It was yesterday at 9 am of May 29… the activation and blessing ceremony of the 3rd Beechcraft king C90 out of five C90 aircraft acquired from Japan Maritime Self Defense Force,” Taib said.

Taib said the number of Philippine Navy aircraft ready for deployment has increased with the commissioning of the third C90 aircraft.

“After its activation it is now ready for operation to conduct maritime air surveillance in the area of responsibility where it will be assigned,” he said.

“Our commissioned (aircraft) are now ready for official deployment we are just waiting order coming from the higher headquarters on when and where (they will be deployed),” Taib added.

It can be recalled that the first of the five TC90 aircraft of the Philippine Navy was commissioned on November 21, 2017 while the second unit was activated last March 19, 2018.

The first aircraft with tail number NV 390 has made its maiden flight by conducting maritime air surveillance over the Scarborough Shoal under the operational control of the Northern Luzon Command last January 31, 2018 while the second unit or the NV 392 is being used for training Navy pilots.

The first and second TC90 were delivered in the country from Japan on March 2017 while the third unit or the NV 394 with the two other aircraft were formally turned over by JMSDF last March 26, 2018.

Taib could not give a tentative schedule on when the other two aircraft will be activated. saying the Navy is in the process of upgrading the aircraft.

“We do not have a tentative schedule but as long as the upgrade on the navigational equipment is done, it will be commissioned immediately so it can be deployed based on the need of our operating forces,” he said. Robina Asido/DMS