With a vote of 227 for against 11 and two abstentions, the House of Representatives approved on third and final reading the draft Bangsamoro Basic Law (BBL) as it adjourned sine die Wednesday.

The Senate has yet to pass its version of the BBL as of Wednesday night.

In a press conference, Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez expressed doubts that the bill would be the ultimate legal solution to change the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM).

“As a lawyer I share that doubt. The ARMM is contained in the Constitution” said Alvarez .

Alvarez said he is leaving it to the Supreme Court (SC) to decide on the constitutionality and legality of the BBL.

Anak Mindanao party-list Rep. Amihilda Sangcopan lauded her colleagues.

“It may not be perfectly consistent with the Comprehensive Agreement on the Bangsamoro, but it not only contain the gains of the current Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao under Republic Act No. 9054, but even enhanced it with clearer provision on Fiscal Autonomy. We thank the House leadership and beloved colleagues of the House of the People, for standing up with us and for us in passing the Bangsamoro Basic Law,” said Sangcopan.

The approval came after President Rodrigo Duterte certified Tuesday House Bill (HB) No. 6475 or BBL and meetings of House leaders with the Bangsamoro Transition Commission (BTC) to address the contentious provisions.

The separate police and military of the Bangsamoro Region will be under the Philippine National Police (PNP) and the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP).

The controversial opt-in provision will be limited to only one plebiscite instead of every after five years for the period of 25 years.

It provides that cities and provinces sharing a common border with the Bangsamoro shall be allowed to join the plebiscite through a resolution of the local government unit (LGU) and petition signed by at least 10 percent of registered voters. DMS