Fire struck the Land Management Bureau ( LMB) building in Binondo Monday and spread to nearby establishments including the structure the houses the National Archive of the Philippines.

In a radio interview Senior Supt. Jonas Silvano, Manila District Fire Marshal, said the blaze started at the LMB building in Binondo past Monday midnight and hit the Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI), Moraga Mansion and Juan Luna e-Services building were the NAP is located.

“The coverage is big. We are paneling four buildings, but as of now we are focusing on the national archive because we are trying to check the sensitive documents here,” he said.

He said the Bureau of Fire Protection used water from Pasig River to help them cool down the building which houses the NAP.

Silvano said that according to the National Archive of the Philippines, no sensitive documents were burned.

“Those that were damaged are only on the fourth and fifth floor. According to the management of National Archive only the admin files were damaged,” he said.

“According to the statement of the management they were able to bring out (of the building) the sensitive documents,” he added.

In a statement, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) said while land records at the LMB had been damaged, these only serve as back-up of documents in the regional offices.

In turn, regional offices have also been computerizing records in their respective areas, the DENR added.

As of Monday afternoon, Silvano said the fire has reached Task Force Charlie.

“So far there is no reported missing personalities. There are also no reported injuries and fatalities among occupants or civilians from these buildings,” he said.

In a television interview, Silvano said three fire volunteers were injured. Robina Asido/DMS